Severe Thunderstorm Warning
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska
502 PM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...Lancaster County in southeastern Nebraska, Eastern Seward County in southeastern Nebraska, Western Otoe County in southeastern Nebraska, Northeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska,Southeastern Butler County in east central Nebraska,Southern Saunders County in east central Nebraska, Southwestern Cass County in southeastern Nebraska until 545 PM CDT.
* At 502 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south ofValparaiso, or 14 miles northwest of Lincoln, moving south at 50 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include... Lincoln, Seward, Crete, Waverly, Milford, Hickman, Bennet, Firth, Valparaiso, Greenwood, Panama, Garland, Hallam, Pleasant Dale, Dwight, Bee, Eagle, Ceresco, Malcolm and Roca.
This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 379 and415.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of abuilding.