(Clarinda) -- State and local officials urge the public to prepare for the NEXT severe weather event.
With the destructive December derecho and the deadly March 5th tornadoes still fresh in people's minds, the National Weather Service is holding its annual Severe Weather Awareness Week observance--one set aside to highlight the virtues of emergency preparedness, and the dangers of tornadoes, lightning, flooding and other spring severe weather calamities. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert says the timing of this year's observance is important, as more people are aware of severe weather in light of the past two events.
"There's always the threat of severe weather," said Grebert. "We live in southwest Iowa, and you're going to have the tornadoes and severe thunderstorms, and stuff. But, now seeing that how they have happened recently, and they've been close to home, I think people are now more aware that they need to be prepared than they were before."
One of the week's highlights is the test tornado drill in Iowa and Nebraska at 10 a.m. As with past such drills, Grebert says the weather service will simulate the procedures during a real tornado warning.
"They'll put out a severe test watch--just like they would a regular watch for tornado," he said. "Then, they'll do a test warning for a tornado, just like they would over their regular systems, the weather radios and the social media. They'll also send it over the teletypes to each dispatch center. So, once we get those watches and warnings, we'll page it out like we would for a regular one, and say this is only a test."
At that time, civil defense sirens will activate in Page and surrounding counties. Grebert, however, stresses residents should have indoor warning systems on their phones, and in their homes.
"Most of the time in your houses, you might not even hear the sirens go off," said Grebert. "So, you need to have a weather radio, or something on your phone. You need to have a way to be notified inside a building or inside your house of what's going on outside with the weather. I stress for people to get something to let them know what they (warnings) are, when they are, and what's happening around them."
During the drill, residents, schools and businesses are asked to review their severe weather safety plans. You can hear the full interview with Kris Grebert here.
There's also a PDF with the National Weather Service's Severe Weather Awareness Week information, as well.