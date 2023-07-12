(Undated) -- KMAland residents woke up to something else besides an alarm clock Wednesday morning.
The sound of thunder preceded heavy rain and high winds from a strong line of storms moving quickly from northeast Nebraska through southwest Iowa. Katie Gross is meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Valley, Nebraska office. Gross tells KMA News conditions were ripe in the atmosphere for the storms.
"We just really had this very strong bow echo that formed over northeast Nebraska," said Gross. "As it surged southeast towards southwest Iowa, the windspeed was kind of incredible with it. We had windspeeds of 70-80 mph at times that caused widespread damage throughout the area."
Pottawattamie County appears to have taken the brunt of the storm damage. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Coordinator Doug Reed says the storms picked up speed as they entered the county, touching off severe weather warning protocol.
"We kicked in all of the appropriate emergency notification policies in this county," said Reed. "If the weather service issues a severe thunderstorm warning with what we call a destructive damages tag, we automatically set off tornado sirens for those impacted communities and areas. We've seen historically that significant winds like that can cause a lot of damage, and put people at risk."
Reed says high winds caused widespread power outages in the county.
"We do know we've got reports of power lines down, some transformers down, some areas where even some larger trees have been blown down," he said. "I know that in the southwest part of Council Bluffs where we have one of our storage facilities that the wind was significant enough to push around one of our disaster response trailers a little bit."
Structure damage reports also trickled in throughout the morning. Roof damage was reported at Titan Hill Intermediate School in Council Bluffs. Reed says residents may report other storm damage through a link on his agency's website.
"It's a statewide system that we use in partnership with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management," said Reed. "Now through our website, people can go to pcema-ia.org, and they'll be able to see right there on our home page a link where they can report any storm damage they have."
Only minor damage was reported in other parts of KMAland. Gross says other storm activity is anticipated Thursday afternoon and evening, with severe weather once again possible. Storm-related pictures may be sent to news@kmaland.org.