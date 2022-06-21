(KMAland) -- Severe weather could once again be rolling through KMAland this week.
According to the National Weather Service, scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop this evening and into tonight, primarily between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., as a frontal boundary works its way across the Nebraska-Kansas border. Kara Foster is a forecaster with Weatherology. With the storms, Foster says much of KMAland, including portions of southwest Iowa, northwest Missouri, and southeast Nebraska, is at a marginal risk for severe weather.
"Which basically means there could be a small chance for some gusty winds and maybe some hail in there," said Foster. "It's still a little earlier in the day, so that could update throughout the day. So just keep an eye on that because it could intensify especially with that heat."
Portions of southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri are also under a heat advisory throughout the evening. Foster says the possibly severe storms will be followed by some slightly cooler weather Wednesday and Thursday in the mid-80s then jumping back up into the 90s on Friday, before finally cooling into the 70s for the weekend.
The National Weather Service says portions of southeast Nebraska are also at a marginal risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening.