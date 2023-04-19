Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early followed by heavy thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early followed by heavy thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.