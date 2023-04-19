(Undated) -- Another round of severe weather moved through KMAland Wednesday evening, bringing a little bit of everything.
The National Weather Service placed all of KMAland under a tornado watch at around 3:45 p.m. That was followed by continuous severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings as strong storm cells from southeast Nebraska through southwest Iowa and into northwest Missouri. Dave Pierson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Valley, Nebraska office says it was a long night.
"We had a pretty significant line of storms--slow moving at times--progress through the area," said Pierson. "With it, we saw a myriad of hazards--hail and heavy rain. We also had some tornado reports come in here too that we're looking at."
At least two tornadoes were reported to the National Weather Service. One was reported 7 miles west-southwest of Sidney at around 8:16 p.m. Another twister was reported a mile south of Thurman at around 8:27 p.m. Weather service officials say pictures taken by storm chasers confirm the tornadoes. In addition, Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman reported a funnel cloud near Wales or northwest of Red Oak shortly after 7 p.m. And, KMA News received a photo of a funnel cloud about 5 miles east of Henderson near the Mills/Montgomery County line. Pierson says weather service officials will analyze the photos.
"It's all preliminary at this point," he said. "We've some pictures we're analyzing to see where they're located, and to see if the correlate with the tornadic signature on the radar. Part of our job will be to analze the pictures and potentially do some live surveys."
Whereas severe weather last Friday night brought high winds, hail was the main feature with this round of storms. Golf ball to tennis ball sized hail reportedly damaged siding, roofs and car windows.
As of late Wednesday night, weather service officials were anticipating a second round of severe weather rolling through the region early Thursday morning. Stay tuned to KMA and log onto kmaland.com for the latest weather information.
Photos of Wednesday night's storm activity may be emailed in jpeg form to news@kmaland.com.