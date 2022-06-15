(Glenwood) -- Reports indicate Mills County was one of the hardest hit areas from overnight severe weather.
Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for the county late Tuesday night as a strong storm cell entered from southeast Nebraska. Downed trees and power lines are numerous across the county. Mills County Emergency Management Coordinator Gabe Barney is compiling damage reports.
"Sounds like there were a couple of reports of property damage," said Barney. "Some possible tornadoes that were by P.J. (Pacific Junction). I have some damage assessment crews going out there to check out to see if any of those were significant. All in unincorporated areas, it seems like."
Damage is widespread in Glenwood. Barney tells KMA News the damage reported so far is typical for severe storms.
"We had some high winds," he said. "I didn't see any reports of hail. It seemed like, in a larger sense, we dodged a bullet for what could have happened. But, we still did see some significance from it for trees being down. Typical damage going on power lines."
Barney says it's undetermined whether high winds or tornadoes caused the damage in rural parts of the county.
"When it's in those open fields--which is where the reports were--it's hard to tell, unless there's an actual trail on the ground from a touchdown," said Barney. "You kind of look at crops--if there were any right now, to see those types of areas. It's hard to tell for sure. You have to compare the previous radar for what's on the ground. When there's not much on the ground, you've got to make your best guess."
Barney plans to send damage pictures to the National Weather Service, who will then decide whether to send a survey team to inspect the damage. Mills County residents are asked to submit damage reports and photos through a link provided on the Mills County Emergency Management Facebook page, and on the county's website.