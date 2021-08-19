(Valley) -- KMAland could be in for some rough weather Friday afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service has placed most of the region into a slight risk for severe weather. Clint Aegerter is a meteorologist with the weather service's Valley, Nebraska office. Aegerter tells KMA News a cold front entering the weather is expected to generate storm activity.
"It's well off to the west now," said Aegerter, "but it will be moving in kind of tomorrow (Friday), then getting into our area mid-afternoon. We expect some storms to go up along that. That's the main thing, the main driver of our severe weather chances tomorrow, without getting too into the week. But, yeah, just a cold front moving into the area."
But, Aegerter says there are still some questions on how exactly the storms will play out.
"We are looking at some storms that will be moving in probably more into northeast Nebraska in the early morning hours tomorrow," said Aegerter, "then kind of lingering into the day. Depending on how much cloud cover is associated with those, and how far south that extends, that will really play a key role in what kind of severe weather we see for the southeast Nebraska-southwest Iowa portions of our area."
Aegerter says southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri could see a wide assortment of weather activity.
"The main threats would be large hail, damage to your roof, to your cars, that type of thing, and damaging winds," he said. "So, tree damage, damage to powers--that kind of thing. Also can't rule out tornadoes. They're not the highest threat tomorrow, but there's still a threat of tornadoes."
On the plus side, Aegerter says cooler temperatures are expected in the area Saturday before warmer weather--and another potential for severe storms--returns on Sunday.