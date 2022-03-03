(Rock Port) -- With the December derecho still fresh in KMAland residents' minds, another severe weather season approaches.
March 7th through the 11th is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri and Kansas. Atchison County's Emergency Management Agency is among those gearing up for the special week, and emphasizing to the public the importance of planning ahead for dangerous weather situations. Atchison County Emergency Management Coordinator Rhonda Wiley tells KMA News severe storm awareness is important every year.
"We always seem to have a few different episodes or rounds of severe weather a year in Missouri, or throughout the country," said Wiley. "And, it's always important to observe this, and to practice what we're going to do, and think about if we have an event, where we're going to take cover and what actions we need to take."
One of the week's centerpieces is the statewide tornado Tuesday morning. National Weather Service officials in Missouri and Kansas will issue routine weekly tests on weather radios at 10 a.m. to initiate the drill. Wiley says the drill provides an opportunity for residents to review their procedures in case of tornadoes and severe storms.
"Schools utilize it to prepare their students for what they would do in case of a tornado warning during school hours," said Wiley. "We also use it to test our sirens, to make sure our sirens function well, and that everything is working perfectly. It also gives us a chance to go through our standard operating guide that we utilize anytime we have a severe weather event, and make sure that everybody's trained up on them and ready to go."
Wiley says the drill isn't just for schools or first responders.
"People in the courthouse, people in businesses, people that are in agriculture and farmers," she said, "I want them to think about what they would if they're in a tornado warning, and in an area where there could be potentially deadly tornado. I want to be people to be thinking about what they would do in that event. And, that's how we prepare so that when we do have event, we're ready to roll, and we feel prepared."
Each day highlights a special category of preparation. Monday focuses on the methods available for disseminating or receiving severe weather information, while Wednesday's topic is lightning safety. Hail and wind safety is stressed on Thursday, while flood dangers are Friday's topic. More information is available from the National Weather Service's website, as well as the Atchison County Missouri Emergency Management Facebook page.