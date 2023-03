DES MOINES — Dry conditions are impacting stream flows and groundwater as Iowa transitions from winter to spring. The month of March was very dry, but current widespread rainfall across the state should help.

Overall the statewide average precipitation so far through Apr. 7 has been 2.76 inches, with normal being 4.77 inches. This is the driest start to the year in Iowa since 1994.

The drought monitor shows almost half of Iowa as abnormally dry. While this shows a deterioration from the start of the year, it is much improved over last year when more than half of the state was classified as being in moderate drought.

The National Weather Service released an updated spring flood outlook for Iowa expecting a normal risk of flooding through early June, assuming near normal weather conditions.

Conditions will be tracked through the spring and summer with the Water Summary Update, issued every other week.

For a thorough review of Iowa’s water resource trends, go to www.iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.