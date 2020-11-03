(Creston) -- Creston Police reported two major arrests Monday.
Creston Police say 20-year-old Amber Keilman was arrested early Monday afternoon at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on an Adams County warrant for sexual exploitation of a minor. Keilman is being held in the Adams County Jail.
In an unrelated note, police say 57-year-old Timothy Fechter of Creston was arrested at his residence for assault with displaying a dangerous weapon. Fechter was released from the Union County Jail after posting $2,000 bond.