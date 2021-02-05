(Bedford-Mount Ayr) -- Being a new school superintendent is enough of a challenge.
But Jason Shaffer is dealing with not only winter weather interruptions, but also continuing COVID-19 mitigation efforts in his first year as superintendent of the Bedford and Mount Ayr districts. Shaffer joined both districts after eight years as Shenandoah High School's principal, Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Shaffer says it's a been a great experience thus far.
"You know, I would say it has its challenges," said Shaffer, "but the rewards financially for both districts far outweigh the challenges. But, I would say, overall, it's just business as usual. It works well. Like I say, I just enjoy being a part of both districts in that regard."
Over the past month, both districts have accumulated four snow days due to winter storms. Shaffer, however, says both Bedford and Mount Ayr have relied upon remote technology implemented with COVID-19 to continue instruction. He calls virtual instruction "a blessing in disguise."
"Both districts have wonderful technology," he said. "They both have MacBook Air units in the hands of their secondary kids, and the young children have devices, as well. We have not set devices home with the young ones, yet--we've still been doing more packets. But, I would say the remote learning has been a great option for the snow days, mainly because of the planning that allows families in preparation. If we can see these snowstorms coming, and let people know sooner, we can have a good option in place to continue with our learning."
Shaffer also credits staff members in both districts with coordinating classes using remote learning. After having several students participating remotely due to COVID-related issues in the first semester, Shaffer says the number has dropped this semester.
"First semester, we had more," said Shaffer. "Second semester, we made a decision to bring a lot of those students back, and work with those that had medical reasons to be out. But, we do have a few students out there that need to remain in remote to get through this. And, again, both districts' staff have worked well to provide those students the education they need to be successful."
Shaffer says the bill signed by Governor Kim Reynolds mandating 100% in-person learning options for parents won't impact remote activities in either district. You can hear the full interview with Jason Shaffer on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.