(Red Oak) -- A changing of the guard is set at the Montgomery County Family YMCA this spring.
Recently, members of the Y's board of directors named Carrie Shalters as the facility's next executive director, effective April 2nd. Shalters succeeds Johm Blomstedt, who recently announced his retirement after 22 years with the Y--the past four-and-a-half years as director. Shalters joined the Y 15 years ago as a lifeguard, yoga and Jazzercize instructor before being named membership director and customer service manager in August, 2017. Shalters tells KMA News she's excited about her upcoming promotion.
"I'm very excited to get started," said Shalters. "I've got some new ideas, but I kind of want to get my feet under me a little bit. I've been working on taking some classes. John had approached me, oh, about a year ago. We kind of talked about it. I've been doing some training through our Y-USA to become the executive director, hopefully, when he retired. So, I was excited when the board asked me to do it."
Shalters says succeeding Blomstedt--and before him, Nick Zimmer, the Montgomery County Y's first director--are big challenges.
"John and I really have a good relationship," she said. "He and Nick are still around the area, so I've always got good mentors. But, I know that they've got a lot of information in their head that I don't quite have yet. So, I realize that I don't have 22-23 years of experience behind me. I think I'm up to the challenge, but I know it's going to be a challenge."
Shalters says she's confident the Y's membership will continue to rebound from the shutdown forced by the state's COVID-19 regulations nearly two years ago.
"We lost quite a bit of our membership," said Shalters. "I would say, probably, 15% of our membership. But, we have retained about 7%. And, I feel like, especially the last month, we've really started to see an uptick in seeing people sign up for memberships. So, I'm really optimistic about that."
Additionally, Shalters says she's proud of the facility's condition after more than 20 years of operations.
"I think Nick and John were very good stewards, taking care of this building," she said. "We have great staff here that works really hard to notice things when things are going wrong, and they keep everything really clean. I've had members comment from other communities, and people visiting, that we have such a nice facility, and they can't believe it's more than 20 years old."
Shalters earned a bachelor of science degree from Bellevue University in 2013. She has also run her own medical transcription service for the past three years. Before that, she worked with her husband Larry in running his heating and air conditioning business. A Griswold High School graduate, Shalters and her husband live in Red Oak, and have two children.