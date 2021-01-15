Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy. Snow flurries and a few snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.