(Shambaugh) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Page County earlier this week.
The Page County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred late Monday morning at the intersection of 4th and West Streets in Shambaugh. Authorities say a 2002 Dodge pickup driven by 66-year-old Ruby Hanson of Shambaugh was northbound on West Street when it collided in the intersection with a 2007 Dodge pickup driven by 79-year-old Paul Dow of College Springs. Dow's vehicle was eastbound on 4th Street at the time of the accident.
A passenger in Dow's vehicle, 77-year-old Joetta Dow of College Springs was taken by private vehicle to Clarinda Regional Health Center with unknown injuries. No citations were issued.