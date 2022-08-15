(Shambaugh) -- A search warrant in Shambaugh Monday morning resulted in a pair of felony drug arrests.
The Clarinda Police Department says officers and Page County Sheriff's Office deputies served a search warrant at 418 Main Street in Shambaugh shortly before 6 a.m. Authorities say 48-year-old Michael Leo Pickens and 41-year-old Haley Ann Haynes both of Shambaugh were arrested after approximately 30 grams of a controlled substance believed to be methamphetamine, cash, and two motor vehicles were seized at their property. The Police Department says Pickens and Haynes were both charged with felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, failure to have required drug tax stamps, and possession of a controlled substance -- methamphetamine.
The search warrant was executed as a result of an on-going investigation by Clarinda Police into the distribution of illicit narcotics by Pickens and Haynes -- who were both taken to the Page County Jail and held on no bond pending an initial appearance before a magistrate.
The Clarinda Regional Health Center Emergency Medical Services assisted during the execution of the search warrant. Reports have been forwarded to the Page County Attorney's Office for formal charging decisions.