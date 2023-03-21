(Creston) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident near Creston Monday night.
The Union County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred on Pole Road south of Creston shortly before 9 p.m. Authorities say a 2005 Ford F350, driven by 31-year-old Brandon David Frey of Shannon City, was travelling southbound on Pole Road when the vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and into the east ditch. The Sheriff's Office says the vehicle then went airborne over a fence and into a field before rolling and coming to rest on its wheels. Authorities say Frey was partially trapped and could not get out of the vehicle on his own.
Frey was taken by ambulance to Greater Regional Medical Center in Creston with minor injuries. Additionally, the Sheriff's Office says Frey was cited and charged with operating while under the influence 3rd offense, driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain control, and failure to provide proof of financial liability.