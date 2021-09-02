(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County has seen a sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases this week.
As neighboring county's cases rose sharply in early August, Montgomery County's cases totals had remained steady. However, that has now changed. Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson says 23 new cases been been reported in the county this past week. Seven cases were reported in the 0-17 age group, three were in the 18-40 group, four were in the 41-60 age group, and nine were reported in the 61-80 age group.
However, Beeson says it has been somewhat difficult to keep track of the total active case count currently in the county.
"We aren't doing our contact tracing, so it's hard to say how many actual active cases we have, just because some people are getting tested close to the end of their 10-days, so they could be out of isolation, but we don't know," Beeson said. "On Domo, where we see the recovered cases, they recover them every 25 days. When you take what they say we have recovered, and our positive case count, it says we have 92 cases."
Beeson did however add a caveat that this number is only an estimate, and the actual number is likely lower, as it also includes those who are outside of their 10-day isolation period but have yet to be listed as recovered. She added previously in August, the county had seen increases each week between 5-to-10 cases.
For what could be causing the sharp increase, Beeson says it's been hard to find an exact reason.
"I don't know if more people are wanting to get tested because school is back in session and so they're around more people at a given time, but it's hard to say," Beeson said. "We went the entire month of June and only had one case, and in July we had maybe 10 cases, and all of a sudden in August it just hit. That's the only thing I can think of that's changed."
Of the 23 cases, Beeson says the public health department is hearing the majority of them are from unvaccinated individuals, however there have been a few breakthrough cases. According to Iowa's COVID-19 website, Montgomery County's 14-day positivity rate has risen to 8.8%, while the 7-day rate is up to 10.8%.
During the summer, Beeson says interest in the vaccine dropped of dramatically, but says this past week has seen more people interested and asking questions about getting vaccinated.
"We've gone up about 2% in the last week or two, which doesn't seem like a lot, but the vaccines really died off there in mid-April and May, and we weren't really doing a lot," Beeson said. "Now the clinics are starting to see a few more people getting it, so we'll see."
The current vaccination rate in Montgomery County sits at 46.2%, while the state's vaccination rate is just over 49%.
Beeson says anybody interested in getting the vaccine can go to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, the Methodist Physicians Clinic, or HyVee. The Moderna vaccine is available at the hospital and physicians clinic, while Pfizer is available at HyVee and the physicians clinic as well.