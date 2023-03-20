(Des Moines) -- One of the ethanol industry's ardent supporters is pressuring the White House to change its stance regarding year-round E-15 sales.
Shenandoah native Monte Shaw is executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Shaw called the Environmental Protection Agency's decision to delay year-round sales of E-15 until 2024 "disappointing, uncalled for and unfair." He says governors in eight Midwestern states--including Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri--led a bipartisan effort for year-round availability to consumers as early as this year.
"They did it on time," said Shaw. "Then, the EPA's then supposed to formalize that within 90 days. It took them well over 300 days before they announced it, then they used their own tardiness as an excuse to tell the refiners they didn't have to do it for this summer, and not until next summer. So now, we've had retailers around Iowa selling E-15--or sometimes it's marketed as unleaded 88--for four-five years straight, then they're being told, "well, you won't be able to do it this summer, but next summer, it'll be fine."
Shaw attributes the delay to pressure from big oil refineries on the Biden Administration, and called on the White House to "make things right."
"If they want to delay the rule until 2024 to be nice to the refiners, at this point, I can't go into a time machine and make it go back," he said. "There's probably nothing we can do about that. But, they do have tools--enforcement discretion, emergency waivers, things like that--they do have tools they can use to ensure that the retailers who invested to bring these fuels to Iowans and other Midwestern folks, and those consumers themselves are held harmless."
Shaw also believes there's room for both ethanol-blended fuels and electrical vehicles--something President Biden is pushing for--in the U.S. energy policy.
"Unfortunately, there are a lot of political leaders that, I don't know they're just not intelligent enough or creative enough, or maybe they find it politically expedient to have a bumper sticker solution--you know, EVs, that's the answer," said Shaw. "Okay, they just the big, giant easy button, but the easy button usually blows up in your face. We want to keep competition out there, we want to respond to the consumers' needs."
A bipartisan coalition of Midwestern U.S. senators--including Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst of Iowa--recently introduced the Consumer and Fuel Retainer Choice Act, which would allow permanent, year-round sales of ethanol blends higher than 10%. You can hear the full interview with Monte Shaw here: