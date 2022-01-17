(Johnston) -- Iowa Renewable Fuel Association officials are reacting to recent court rulings and EPA decisions impacting biofuels.
The U.S. Supreme Court recently struck down an appeal from Growth Energy regarding the year-round sale of fuel containing at least 15% ethanol, or E15. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show" last week, Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Director Monte Shaw called the ruling disappointing. Coupling this with Congress struggling to pass bipartisan legislation for year-round nationwide sales of E15, Shaw says a federal solution won't be coming anytime soon. Thus, he says states need to begin taking action.
"Governors can actually take action and make these regulations for the different ethanol blends, E10 which most of your listeners probably buy, and E15, if you have access to it you should it's a nickel cheaper, burns cleaner, and has higher octane," Shaw said. "They can level the playing field and allow us to sell E15 year round, so with the feds not doing anything we're going to be looking at a state level solution and encouraging Governor Kim Reynolds here in Iowa."
The ruling follows other setbacks for the ethanol and biofuels industry, including a drop in fuel demand during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Environmental Protection Agency's decision to re-open the 2020 Renewable Fuel Volumes. Shaw says governors should begin acting quickly to modify summertime regulations state-by-state.
"We don't want to wait until the last second but we feel like if governors here in the next couple of months can get those applications into EPA, and get the documentation in that EPA wants, then we can have a solution here by summertime," Shaw said. "Obviously it's up to each governor including our own to make that final decision, but that is what we're hoping will happen."
Shaw says the EPA's decision to re-open the 2020 RFVs creates uncertainty with future numbers, even if they look promising right now.
"If they all of a sudden have the ability to go back and re-write history, then how can we have any confidence in anything else," Shaw said. "They're saying 'you don't like what we're doing on the 2020 rule, but look, the 2022 proposal and those numbers are good,' and they're right the 2022 numbers that they're proposing are good. But how can I have any faith in them, if I don't know if three, six, or nine months, or two years later, they're going to re-open that finalized rule like they did for 2020."
While the EPA says adjustments to the 2020 numbers were needed to account for COVID-19, Shaw disagreed with the reasoning saying the Renewable Fuels Standard is self-correcting.
"The rule was finalized for 2020 at the end of 2019, and then COVID hit and that changed everything, so we have to go in and change everything," Shaw said. "Well no you don't, because the RFS has a self correcting mechanism, if fuel demand drops, so does the requirement, if fuel demand goes up unexpectedly, so does the requirement. So they do not need to re-open the 2020 rule."
Despite struggles at the federal level, Shaw says the IRFA will continue to fight for year-round sales of E15, and the biofuels industry at large. You can hear the full interview with Monte Shaw below.