(Des Moines) -- KMAland officials are among those pushing the Environmental Protection Agency for a decision on year-round E-15 sales nationally.
Recently, the attorneys general in Iowa and Nebraska filed a lawsuit in federal court demanding the EPA make a final determination on a request from eight Midwestern governors to equalize regulations for E-10 and E-15 ethanol blends, allowing E-15 to be sold year-round. Shenandoah native Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, is monitoring developments regarding the EPA lawsuit. Shaw discussed the lawsuit on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning.
"Right now, federal regulations treat E-10 and E-15 differently in the summer," said Shaw. "So, the oil guys kind of gain that system, and will only send the petroleum product, the gasoline product that you can blend to make E-10. They freeze E-15 out of the market. Well, federal law under the Clean Air Act allowed governors to tell the EPA, 'we don't want that. We want those regulations equalized.'"
Shaw says the EPA is overdue in making a decision on year-round E-15 sales.
"It's hard to know what's bouncing around the EPA," he said. "And, it's a government agency. Sometimes they take a long time to do things that you or I would do quickly, and there's not some snort of nefarious plot going on. But, this is over a year late, and it's not a complicated issue. This is not trying to put man on the moon. It's very simple law, very simple clean air science. It should have been done, if not within the 90 days, very closely thereafter. And, here we are a year late, after the 90 days."
The IRFA is one of several Midwest renewable fuels and corn organizations pushing the EPA for year-round sales of ethanol-blended fuels. Shaw, however, says the detractors include big oil companies.
"On one hand, you do have some parts of the petroleum industry who are very much trying to keep E-15 out of the marketplace," said Shaw. "They view it as a threat. As we move from E-10 to E-15, that's 5% less in the tank that they're getting in the petroleum. So, I understand where they're coming from, but in this case the law is clear, and they should get out of the way."
Despite strong sales of E-15 under the summer waiver granted by the EPA, Shaw says ethanol producers and businesses need certainty over the future of E-15 sales. You can hear the full interview with Monte Shaw here: