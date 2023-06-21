(Des Moines) -- Renewable fuel supporters in KMAland are expressing dismay over the Environmental Protection Agency's new Renewable Fuel Standards for the next three years.
EPA officials Wednesday announced that the conventional blending levels for both 2024 and '25 were set at 15 billion gallons. That's less than the proposed blending level of 15.25 billion gallons. Shenandoah native Monte Shaw is executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. Shaw tells KMA News he was shocked and disappointed by the EPA's announcement of lower-than-expected levels.
"That's half a billion gallons of ethanol demand that they just wipe off the books for no reason," said Shaw. "Nothing changed in the ethanol market, or in the gasoline market between when this proposal came out, and when it was finalized. It just makes no sense."
Though the EPA also announced biomass-based diesel blending levels were increased a cumulative 550 million gallons for 2023-25, the U.S. Energy Information Administration is projecting annual increases of 800 to 900 million gallons. Shaw says the biofuel numbers were woefully inadequate to begin with.
"This is a three-year rule--'23, '24, '25," he said. "The blending level that they put out and finalized for '25 is below what we're going to do in '23. Remember, the RFS is supposed to expand the market for renewable fuels. They're not even keeping up with the market. So, it's a real missed opportunity for farmers and biofuels producers. We're just going to have look for other ways to drive demand. It's unfortunate they're not really implementing the Renewable Fuel Standard the way it's intended to be."
Shaw says the IFS invites President Biden to the Iowa State Fair in August to explain his positions on ethanol and biofuels.
"What is going on?" asked Shaw. "I mean, you say you want domestic energy, and you say you want U.S. jobs, and you say you want lower-carbon fuels. We do all of that, and yet, they routinely turn their back on the potential of Midwest biofuels to help achieve their stated policy goals. This is just the latest in a series of policy decisions they've made that have really held back the industry."
Shaw says the Biden Administration favors electric vehicles or EVs as part of its energy policy. In a press release Wednesday, EPA officials say the RFS levels strengthen U.S. energy security by reducing reliance on foreign oil sources by roughly 130,000 to 140,000 barrels of oil per day between 2023-25.