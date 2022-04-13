(Johnston) -- Biofuel advocates are reacting to President Biden's announcement of an emergency waiver for summer sales of higher ethanol blend fuels.
"You know the old song, 'Put Me in Coach I'm Ready to Play,' we have a fuel, it's here, it's domestic, we make it locally, it's higher quality, higher octane, and oh by the way, it's cheaper."
That's Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw, who was in Menlo yesterday when Biden announced the emergency waiver allowing for the sale of fuels such as E-15, fuel including at least 15% ethanol, from June 1st-September 15th, when it is usually not allowed. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shaw says fuels with higher ethanol blends can often sell cheaper due to corn producers continuing to hit record yields.
"Corn growers are super efficient, they're producing record yields, and new record yields all the time with lower inputs, so the relative costs of corn have gone down," said Shaw. "I know prices are pretty good right now, but compared to the value in the energy market. So ethanol is just the lowest cost of fuel octane in the entire world. So the more ethanol you add to your gas, the lower price that fuel is going to be."
Currently, nearly 60% of the product from Iowa corn growers is first processed at an ethanol plant for fuel or high-protein animal feed. However, with electric vehicles holding much of the national spotlight, Shaw hopes the emergency waiver shows that ethanol can be a reliable renewable fuel source.
"You know I hope some of his administration who are almost completely focused on EVs listen to the President's words yesterday and understand that we don't have to put all of our eggs in an EV basket," said Shaw. "You know electric vehicles are fine they're coming, but you know we have low carbon biofuels that are here today that could work in today's car. You don't have to go out and buy a new $60-80,000 car or EV to use them."
As corn yields continue to grow, Shaw says the waiver will allow the market's demand to catch up with the supply.
"That is a huge market for our corn growers and right now 95% of our gas all across the 50 United States is already E-10," said Shaw. "If we're going to grow demand for biofuels in the United States, if we're going to grow markets for these farmers who keep producing more and more off the same acres of land and are doing a great job feeding and fueling the world, then we need to have higher blends like E-15."
Shaw also emphasized the importance of getting gas stations equipped with the appropriate equipment to sell E-15 and added multiple funding sources are available.
"We do have grant programs in the state of Iowa that retailers can access, and the President announced $100 million in federal money," said Shaw. "So if you go to a gas station right now that doesn't offer E-15 and you know who runs that thing, tell them to call us (because) there's money out there to offer these higher blends."
Shaw says the IRFA is also working with the state to develop a more permanent solution for selling E-15 year-round, as the waiver is only for 2022. You can hear the full interview with Monte Shaw below.