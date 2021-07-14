(Harlan) -- A full slate of events are in store for the Shelby County Fair this week with activities kicking off Wednesday, July 14th, and running through Sunday, July 18th.
Mary Taggs, the Shelby County extension and outreach coordinator, says the 151st edition of the fair is returning to a “normal-ish” rendition this year welcoming back several events that were unable to happen in 2020 to COVID-19.
“Talking with public health professionals, Iowa 4-H, Iowa State University, the fair board, you name it, we’ve had conversations,” Taggs said. “So we’re gonna go, I think another county is using a normal-ish fair, and I kinda like that term, so we’re going ahead and we’re doing all of our shows, all of our opportunities for our 4-H and FFA members to exhibit, with some modifications.”
Taggs says the fair is encouraging those who attend to wear a mask while viewing exhibits.
Another one of the modifications for this year includes the static exhibits.
“We’re gonna do our static exhibits a little bit differently this year,” Taggs said. “We won’t be doing conference judging or face-to-face judging with our judges, but the exhibitors will still have the opportunity to have their exhibits evaluated by a caring professional.”
Other highlights throughout the week include a jam-packed Thursday with the beginning of the breeding beef show, the bottle and bucket show, the small pets and cats show, a poultry show, and a pie and baking show.
Friday will feature a swine show and the horse show, while Saturday includes the sheep and goat and the rabbit show. Sunday closes out the fair with the market beef show.
For those who want to find the Shelby County Fair, Taggs provided the location and how to find them.
“The Shelby County Fair is located in the northeast corner of Harlan, so if you’re coming into Harlan on (Highway) 59, go up to the big water tower and head east,” Taggs said.
For those who want to find out more about the fair, check out the Shelby County Facebook page for updates throughout the week.