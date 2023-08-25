(Fort Dodge) -- Testimony resumes next week in the Iowa Utilities Board's evidentiary hearing on Summit Carbon Solution's proposed carbon sequestration project.
Summit officials seek a permit to construct its Midwest Express CO2 pipeline across a major portion of western Iowa, including counties in KMAland. Ron Beymer owns two contiguous farm properties in Shelby County. Ron Beymer expressed concerns about the proposed pipeline's path, saying it was too close to nearby farmsteads. He also voiced concerns about the project's proximity to a Shelby County community.
"There's a small town just north of there called Earling," said Beymer. "They're actually running it, the way I understand it, butting right up against the town. There's a baseball field there were kids play. To me, they're not really worrying about where they're putting it for safety, or just affecting things."
Beymer also aired concerns about possible damage to structures such as tiling and terraces by the pipeline's construction.
"If you open up those terraces," he said, "you're not going to get them put back the way they were. In a few years, it's going to start moving. Then, they really don't want us in there fixing stuff. They don't want people just in there digging. If they hire somebody, they say, well, just hire somebody and we'll pay you back. Well, is that going to happen?"
Beymer added the pipeline may prevent construction of additional structures on the farmsteads, such as new fencing, for example.
"All of the fences are shot, so we're eventually going to have to replace that," said Beymer. "Okay, when we start going and putting fences in, what kind of a hassle is that going to be for us?
Are we going to have to wait two years to put fences in, because we have to dig holes--even for a fence post? How many years are we going to be putting up--well, I won't say what I'm thinking. But, how much crap are we doing to have to put up with because there won't be anyone around to take care of it."
Beymer also expressed fears that the pipeline would negatively affect his farmsteads' property valuations and taxes. Property damage repairs is just one of the issues Summit officials are attempting to address. At a Page County Board of Supervisors' meeting earlier this month, Kaylee Langrell of Turnkey Logistics, said one misconception is that Summit will not repair any damage associated with the pipeline's installation. She says easement language spells out repair provisions.
"If you are a landowner, you can find it in section 4 of your easement regarding restoration," said Langrell. "The company shall repair, of if the company deems necessary, replace the damaged portion of the tile, terrace or irrigation system. So, that's kind of the key language here with the easement."
Beymer is one of seven individuals testifying Thursday. After recesses Friday and Monday, testimony resumes in Fort Dodge Tuesday morning at 8. Currently, 23 witnesses are slated for testimony next week--including eight on Tuesday. The IUB's hearing is expected to last at least six weeks.