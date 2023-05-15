(Sidney) -- A familiar face in Sidney is set to take the helm for the local fire department.
During its regular meeting recently, the Sidney City Council ratified the appointment of Dustin Sheldon as the new Fire Chief for the city fire department. Sheldon will succeed Craig Marshall, who has been the Fire Chief for nearly 11 years but plans to step down from the leadership role. Marshall says he believes Sheldon is an excellent fit for the position and has taken the initiative in recent months.
"Dustin has been my right hand man for many years and he's worked his way up through being a captain to assistant chief, and during this last rush of fires, since I've been so busy, he's run most of them," said Marshall. "I also trust our captains to that same level, because that's something that Dustin and I have always done, is we've brought our captains up to the same level as us. That way no matter who is there and in charge, it's the same level of professionalism and training that they have -- so our captains can run a fire just as well as we can."
Born and raised in the Percival area and a 1989 Sidney High School graduate, Sheldon has served in the fire department for nearly 28 years. He has also been involved in county government as a Fremont County Supervisor since 2019.
Marshall added that Sheldon is a legacy firefighter as his grandpa served as the Sidney Fire Chief for over 40 years. Sheldon says he is grateful for the opportunity to carry on his grandfather's legacy.
"My grandpa was the fire chief for 43 years from 1950 to 1993 and that was just before I joined the fire department over 27-and-a-half years ago and it will be 28 years in June," said Sheldon. "That was sort of one of my goals was to one day be the fire chief of this fire department and carry on the legacy of my grandpa."
Marshall, who has been involved with the fire department for nearly 37 years, says he plans to stay involved with the primarily-volunteer organization.
"I'm not going anywhere and I'm going to remain as the EMS Service Director for the department and Dustin has also asked me to possibly take on the first assistant chief role," Marshall emphasized. "But, I think it's just time for some fresh eyes and a fresh way to do it."
Sheldon also applauded Marshall for preparing him for the new leadership role.