(Hamburg) -- Hamburg residents are coming to the aid of a family who lost a loved one in a deadly accident last week.
Fourteen year-old Zach Shelly died of injuries suffered in the accident late last Wednesday afternoon on Highway 275 near Sidney. A former Hamburg Middle School student, Shelly was to be a high school freshman this fall. To help with the family's expenses, a special fundraising dinner takes place Friday from 5-to-7 p.m. at Marnie Simons Elementary School. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Wednesday morning, Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says people can either "grab and go," or eat outside the school.
"People can drive up, and pick up the food at the curb," said Wells, "or they can eat outside at tables. We ask if they do that, that they wear a mask until they're sitting down. It's a free will donation, and all the money will go to the family to help with funeral arrangements, and all the expenses that they have."
Wells says volunteers are working to put the meal together.
"Vicki Hansen will be doing most of the cooking with the kids," he said. "I'll be helping some--but very little. Then, we have donations of desserts from people in the community. It won't be anything fancy. It'll be a pulled pork sandwich, beans, some chips and a dessert. Whether a person gives a dollar or more, every dollar will make a difference. We appreciate it.
"We know people will come out. It's a devastating thing to happen to a family. We certainly want to help them, and we pray that God will provide for them," Wells added.
For those unable to attend the dinner, donations are also being accepted at the school. Anyone with questions should call Dr. Mike Wells at 712-350-1065.