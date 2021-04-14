(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah now has a logo for its sesquicentennial celebration.
Shenandoah's Chamber and Industry Association and the city's 150th Anniversary Committee announce the winners of the Shen 150 logo contest. Hadlee Kinghorn, a junior art student at Shenandoah High School, received $150 in Shenandoah chamber bucks for her first-place design, which depicts many familiar icons in the community, including the Mustangs/Fillies mascot, the downtown clock, the Iowa Walk of Fame, the Everly Brothers Childhood Home and the Wabash Trace Nature Trail. Kinghorn's design will be used on all memorabilia in advertising and PR for the celebration, taking place during Shenfest September 25th.
Shenandoah High Art Instructor Crystal Wittmer received $75 in chamber bucks as the runner up.