(Shenandoah) -- Despite a late start to the season, attendance is picking up at the Wilson Aquatic Center.
Shenandoah's outdoor pool opened its gates June 18th after Governor Kim Reynolds lifted public health measures connected to COVID-19. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah Park and Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer says warmer air and water temperatures have lured more people to the pool in recent days.
"At the start, it was a little slow," said Tiemeyer. "Chalk that up to colder water temperatures. But, now that it's about 95 to 100 (degrees) every single day, and it's been nice and sunny every day, our numbers are starting to rise and climb. It's looking pretty good."
When it comes to social distancing at the pool, Tiemeyer says patrons--especially kids--are doing their best.
"Obviously, it's hard to keep kids separated from their friends--everybody wants to play around," he said. "But, as far as monitoring on the pool deck, it's gone very well."
In addition to a later-than-usual start, the pool is completely closed on Mondays to allow for thorough cleaning. Tiemeyer says the facility has benefited from the safety measures.
"We have Mondays for our deep cleaning day, and that's gone extremely well," said Tiemeyer. "We've actually expanded our hours on all of our normal days, and just general feedback from the public, and our lifeguards and managers. That's going extremely well too. That's maybe something we look back for next year, as well."
In fact, Tiemeyer says the new hours have helped in the pool's lifeguard recruiting. Approximately 24 guards make up this year's staff.
"Later in the season, you've got people normally going on vacation," he said. "That might not be the case this year. Normally, you have football camps, and all different sports camps, which are still up in the air this year. As far as the overall number of lifeguards we have this year, it ended up pretty good."
A closing date for the 2020 season has not been determined. Currently, the pool is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can hear the full interview with Chad Tiemeyer on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.