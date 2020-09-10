(Shenandoah) -- Amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic, Shenandoah residents will pause later this week to remember another dubious moment in history.
"A Day to Remember" is the theme of the city's annual Patriot's Day commemoration Friday at 12:10 p.m. at Bogart Park. Ceremonies are held each year to remember those who perished in the events of September 11th, 2001--including the terrorist attacks on World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., plus the crash of a hijacked jetliner in Pennsylvania. As in previous ceremonies, Friday's event will start with a familiar sound: the Shenandoah Fire Department's sounding of the four-fives, honoring firefighters and other first responders who lost their lives responding to emergencies that day.
Some distiguished local residents have provided keynote addresses in past ceremonies--including one directly touched by the 9/11 attacks. Kim Leininger of Essex, coordinator of Shenandoah's M-A-Y Mentoring program, was the 2018 speaker. Leininger is the aunt of Douglas Ketcham, a stockbroker with Cantor Fitzgerald, who was working on the 104th floor of the trade center's north tower when a hijacked plane crashed into it. Leininger relayed the story of Douglas' final moments, as told by his father Dennis.
"When he (Douglas) called that morning, he said he didn't know what had happened," said Leininger, "but his room was filled with smoke, and he was under his desk, calling on his cell phone. He said the door to the fire ecape was locked, and no one could get out. He said he loved us, but he didn't know what might happen. That was the last we ever heard from him."
In 2019, Page County Veterans Affairs Executive Director Janet Olsen recalled how victims awoke on a beautiful day in 2001, not knowing of their fate.
"Most of us got up this morning, and didn't have a whole lot of things to worry about," said Olsen. "Me, personally, it was what flavor of Pop Tart am I going to eat. So, a gorgeous beautiful day. But, let me tell you something--the day that this happened on 9/11, there were 2,752 people just like us--American citizens--who had the same dilemma, whether they wanted blueberry or strawberry. They woke up, they took care of their families, and they went to work--and we lost them."
Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt is this year's keynote speaker. Shenandoah High School's Marching Mustangs will play the National Anthem. Shenandoah American Legion's Color Guard will also participate.