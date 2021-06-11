(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was injured and arrested following a one-vehicle accident early Friday morning.
Shenandoah Police say officers were called to the accident involving property damage in the 500 block of Maple Street at around 12:30 a.m. The driver, 20-year-old Connell Blaine Racine of Shenandoah, was taken to Shenandoah Medical Center for minor injuries, and released. Following an investigation, Racine was arrested for OWI 1st offense. He was also cited for reckless driving, failure to show proof of insurance and driving while suspended.
Racine is being held in the Page County Jail on $1,000 bond.