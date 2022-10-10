(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are poised to accept federal grant money for more improvements at the city's airport.
Acceptance of an Iowa Department of Transportation grant is on the Shenandoah City Council's short agenda Tuesday evening at 6 at City Hall. City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the DOT recently awarded Shenandoah Regional Airport funding for a new fuel system.
"The fuel system that we have, actually, is from the old terminal," said Lyman. "It's started to age out a little bit, so we've applied for, and have been granted, some state funds from the DOT to upgrade our fuel system."
Lyman says the grant requires a 50% match at a cost not to exceed $35,000.
"There are a couple of things like the card reader that are not an eligible cost that will be at the city's expense," he said. "As part of COVID, the city received three rounds of airport-specific relief money. We think that's where the city's portion of those costs will be taken from."
Also Tuesday night, the council will consider two items regarding the city's water tower service contract, and street closures associated with First National Bank's Moonlight Magic event October 26.