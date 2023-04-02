(Shenandoah) -- Two small town kids doing big things as adults were honored in Shenandoah Saturday.
Students and staff members past and present celebrated the community's education tradition in the 2nd Annual Excellence in Education Banquet. Sponsored by the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation, the event pays tribute to Shenandoah High alums with noteworthy careers. Matt Mickle, a 1985 SHS graduate, was honored as Alumni of the Year for 2023. After earning a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Notre Dame, Mickle launched a career of more than 30 years in the aerospace industry. Currently, Mickle is senior manager of development projects with Boeing, supporting NASA's International Space Station. Mickle tells KMA News the space station's development has been a centerpiece of his career.
"When I first started out with McDonnnell Douglas, there was this new thing called the International Space Station that was just on the design books," said Mickle. "I started in as an engineer doing analysis for the International Space Station in its design phase, and then I saw that program all the way through when they started manufacturing it, and launching pieces into space. I'm still working on it to this day. It's still orbiting the planet every 90 minutes, and it's still generating science that hopefully is beneficial for humanity."
Mickle credits his Shenandoah years for his success in his field.
"Honestly, the small town values of really being genuine with each other," he said, "and looking out for each other really benefited my career, just working with others in the NASA community in Houston the last 30 years."
Dr. Shelley (Rabel) Riley presented this year's keynote address. A 1983 Shenandoah High alum, Riley is currently an associate professor at Northwest Missouri State University's Department of Natural Science and vice president of Riley and Rabel Consulting Services, Incorporated. Riley worked 14 years in the pharmaceutical industry before coming to Northwest Missouri State in 2009. Like Mickle, Riley has fond memories of growing up in Shenandoah.
"Lots of good memories, in terms of being able to run around the neighborhoods, ride bikes and swim at a large swimming pool," said Riley, "roller skating, going to the Page Theater. Lots of great memories of hanging out around town, and the school. I have lots of great memories."
As a college chemistry instructor working with undergraduates, Riley says she appreciates her Shenandoah High teachers "more than she ever did."
"I see a disparity, actually, in the learning opportunities that they have, depending on where they went to high school," said Riley, "and where they did, also, their elementary school, as well. I think it's more important now more than ever to be able to provide learning opportunities--and opportunities for engagement of students--during their elementary and secondary education."
Riley says she's glad SIEF is gaining support among Shenandoah residents and alums, not only for carrying on the tradition of the community's schools, but to provide opportunities for the next generation of learners.
Also at Saturday night's banquet, three Shenandoah School District staff members received the first annual Spirit Awards: Elementary Counselor Andrew Lynes, Middle School Science and STEM Instructor Angela Hunter and High School Science and Agriculture Instructor Lindsey Lundgren. Six other staffers were honored for 25 years-plus in education: Maria Blake, Chris Chamberlain, Dan Jennings, Vance Peterson and Brenda Wood.