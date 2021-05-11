(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah took another step toward the development of a senior housing complex.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the highway business district provisions in the City Code to include uses allowed in RM--residential district multiple family and RA--residential district apartments. Council members took action after no one spoke for or against the amendment at a public hearing. Last week, the council approved a voluntary annexation for property at 1401 West Sheridan Avenue in Fremont County into city limits.
Andrew Danner is a principle with North Star Housing LLC, the Kansas City-based company planning to construct a 40-unit complex for residents age 55 and over at that location. Danner tells KMA News the next hurdle to clear involves applying for affordable housing credits through the Iowa Finance Authority. He says the project faces stiff competition.
"It's awarded on a merit and point-based system that the state of Iowa's finance agency, which is under DED, puts together and makes its decision," said Danner. "We should see that decision sometime in the September-August area. Once that happens, we'll be able to move forward with the redevelopment of that corner into a gorgeous, three-story, 40-unit 55-and-older community for Shenandoah."
Danner anticipates a heavy demand for the units, based on the success of another of the company's projects. North Star also developed Nebraska City's Senior Patio Homes project.
"We have over a hundred people on a wait list for it currently," he said. "That's less that 30 miles. We think we've had several people from Iowa actually move into our development over, and have had a great reception. We think the same thing will happen here in Shenandoah. We don't think--we know it will, as far as the need, as far as our market studies show. We should absolutely be able to fill this up very quickly."
Provided state housing credits are approved, Danner says site work could begin on the project this fall. That includes tearing down the old gas station located at that corner.
"Yeah, I hear everybody wants it down," said Danner. "We'd love to see it come down, too, and it would be just wonderful for it to happen before the 150th anniversary."
Construction of the estimated $5 million project is expected to begin next spring at the earliest, and take at least 12 months. Council members also approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Dick Hunt and City Clerk Karla Gray to file a copy of the resolution, map and legal description of the property's voluntary annexation with the Iowa Secretary of State, the Page County Board of Supervisors, the Iowa Department of Transportation, the county recorder and treasurer, and the state of Iowa.
In other business, the council approved the Shenandoah Golf Course ownership transfer from the Shenandoah War Memorial Trust to the city. Also Monday night, the council...
---set a public hearing for May 25th at 6 p.m. on the sale of city-owned property at 1307 West Lowell Avenue.
---set a public hearing for that same date and time on an amendment of the city's peddlers, solicitors and transient merchants ordinance, allowing vendors fairs and other activities to take place.
---approved the contract between the city and JEO Consulting Group for the 2023 Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements.
---approved the purchase of a Bobcat Excavator with equipment from Bobcat of Omaha totaling $68,602.27. The equipment purchase was included in the city's fiscal 2022 budget, and will be paid by the city's water department in five annual payments.
---appointed Tori Hopp to a three-year term on the city's tree board, succeeding Lindsey Barney.
---approved reimbursement requests for council members Cindy Arman and Jon Eric Brantner for registration to attend a nuisance abatement conference.
---approved a pay request to Jensen Builders, Limited totaling $2,528.14 for the Shenandoah Regional Airport's T-hangar construction project.
---approved an alley closure request from May 25th to June 8th for cleanup operations at 519 West Sheridan.