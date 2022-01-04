(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah’s School District is the latest to implement requirements for employee COVID-19 vaccinations.
Following a special meeting late Tuesday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board by a 4-to-1 vote approved a resolution implementing emergency temporary board policies for vaccinations, as required by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for entities with more than 100 employees. Board members also unanimously approved an additional resolution stating the policies are pending a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on OSHA’s vaccine mandates, which could come as early as Friday. Back in December, the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the mandates struck down by a lower court a month earlier. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson told the board the district—like other large employers—faced a deadline of next Monday to implement the vaccine policies, regardless of the High Court’s hearing on the matter later this week.
“It’s not anticipated that they (the Supreme Court) will take action, and rule one way or the other,” said Nelson, “but it is possible and anticipated a stay may be issued again, that would go back and reverse the action of the Sixth Circuit. In the event that does not happen, on Monday the 10th—within six days—OSHA will be within their right to enforce these policies. So, we have to take action at some point to make a decision on what we’re going to do.”
Nelson says the policies were implemented on a voluntary basis following a special board meeting in November. Since then, she says staff compliance has been good.
“One factor is that many of them have been vaccinated at work—so it’s very easy to record, yes, you have been vaccinated,” she said. “We also have others. We also have others that, on second note, that have voluntarily turned in their information. We’ve also said ‘these are the anticipated waivers, you’re welcome to complete them now if you already know your decision. We can already start this process, but none of these are required to date.’”
However, Nelson adds 40% of the staff have yet to submit vaccination information, awaiting a decision from the board or the Supreme Court. Nelson faced a barrage of questions from board members regarding OSHA’s requirements, such as possible fines imposed for failure to comply. Fines for direct serious violations total more than $13,000, while willful resistance by Nelson or the board would cost more than $136,500. Then, there was the question as to who would decide on medical or religious exemptions. The superintendent says she has accepted that responsibility, and has approved all but one exemption. One other question involved whether staff members must pay for testing.
“According to all this, it says it’s at the employee’s cost,” said Nelson. “So, if it’s at the employee’s cost, if they can access a free test, they can submit that to Test Iowa, and a get a result, and turn it in within seven days. My current intent was to accept that.”
Board member Jeff Hiser cast the lone dissenting vote, calling OSHA’s standards “an unfunded mandate.” While saying he’s also against the mandates, board member Benne Rogers says the district’s been put in a position, and a decision had to be made. Despite casting a similar vote in favor, board member Clint Wooten expressed concerns over the impact on staff members.
“Everybody knows that every person cannot be put in the same box,” said Wooten. “In saying that, if you’re vaccinated or not, that’s your choice. But, we can’t put a financial strain on those people that don’t want to be vaccinated. So, I guess the testing is where I’m having trouble with it. We all know teachers should be making more money, anyway, and now you want to shove that at them?”
While saying she agrees that vaccine mandates “are not right,” Board President Jean Fichter says she understands the position the school district is in, and that it can’t take the risk of being fined. Board member Adam Van Der Vliet agreed, saying taking no action would have been too risky. Nelson, herself, went on record as saying she, too, opposed the mandates.