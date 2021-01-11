(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah school officials are making a change in the high school’s tennis coach alignment.
By a 4-to-1 vote late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved a proposed restructuring, in which Brian Daoust becomes head coach of the boys and girls programs, with two assistants. In previous years, the boys and girls programs had separate coaches, with a single assistant between the two. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the retirement of Boys Head Coach Tom French led to the proposed change. Nelson says Daoust supports the restructuring.
“It’s very nice in this situation that Mr. Daoust is very much in agreement with this,” said Nelson, “because he’s the head coach, and this is the position we’re discussing. Beyond that, this has been a long term discussion that we’ve wanted to make a change for a period of time. Knowing that we had a resignation, this was the time to take this sort of action.”
Board member Jeff Hiser cast the lone dissenting vote. While expressing confidence in Daoust’s ability, Hiser questioned the move, saying the boys program would lose individual attention.
“He’s a great coach – Mr. Daoust is an exceptional coach,” said Hiser. “And, he’s done wonders for the program. But, I think they’ve got a good thing going, and I think a head coach with an assistant would even benefit the boys, without having to split his time.”
Board member Kathy Langley voiced her support for the move.
“Jeff, I think I’m hearing what you’re saying,” said Langley. “But, I believe Mr. Daoust could not only coach both, but equip two assistants, and bounce back and forth.”
Current assistant Marcia Johnson would retain her position under the new structure. The move would also mean an adjustment in the pay category for Daoust – terms were not disclosed.
In other business Monday, the board…
--- approved the request for the School Modified Review Committee for the modified supplemental amount and supplemental aid for the 2021-22 Dropout Prevention Program totaling $265,027 for expenditures necessary to implement the risk and dropout prevention program plans for next school year.
--- approved the contract of Elizabeth Plettner as high school associate.
--- approved the resignation of Courtney Rainey as transportation dispatcher and part time food service worker.
--- approved the termination of food service worker Karen Falk for what school officials described as “job abandonment.”
--- approved the bids of Wallin Plumbing and Heating for work on the May Center’s heating and air conditioning system.
--- approved bank depositories with Bank Iowa and First National Bank.
--- approved a formal contract with Shenandoah Medical Center for sports training services.
In addition, discussion took place on COVID-19 immunizations for staff members and students, as well as on the proposed middle school sculpture. More on those subjects in future news stories.