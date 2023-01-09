(Shenandoah) -- Numerous programs helping at-risk students in the Shenandoah School District are getting much-needed funding.
By unanimous vote at an extremely short meeting late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved a request to the School Budget Review Committee for the modified supplemental amount and supplemental state aid for the 2023-24 Dropout Prevention Program. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says more $288,000 is requested to expenditures necessary to implement the district's at-risk and dropout prevention programs for next school year.
"This amount, along with a local match and some at-risk dollars, comes to about $426,000," said Nelson, "which allows us to find our at-risk program--specifically our flex education program at the middle school and high school. Our home liaisons are funded through this position. Last year, we agreed that we needed to reserve funding for our school counselor, so that was something that we have put in a placeholder there that will need to be taken out of there, because ESSER funds will no longer be available to fund this position."
Nelson says remaining at-risk dollars will also be used to supplement funding for expended security upgrades following a recent survey of safety procedures in each building. That's in addition to $50,000 per building from the Iowa Department of Education for the review as part of Governor Kim Reynolds' School Safety Initiative.
"That could be along the lines of equipment that is needed as far as surveillance equipment," she said. "That's probably their largest area of interest when we have discussions. There's really strong new technology out there that most schools aren't using yet, and they're pushing schools to adopt, or it could be used for security personnel like an SRO (school resource officer). Hopefully, the combination of funds will make a bigger dent, and allow us to do more in that area."
Officials with Tetra Tech of Omaha conducted a two-day review of measures at each of the district's buildings. School officials have yet to receive a final report on the review. In other business, the board approved a five-year renewal of the district's Instructional Support Levy program. The levy currently provides approximately $50,000 per year for the district's programs. Board members also approved hiring an additional full-time construction teaching position as part of the district's construction tech program.
In other business, the board...
---approved the contract of Elizabeth Herold as K-8 associate level II and III for this school year.
---approved the contracts of Grant Staats as part-time varsity assistant football coach, and Kyle Wallace as part-time varsity assistant football coach, and an associate's position to be determined.
---approved the resignations of Tarah Hail as JK-8 associate, effective January 13th, and Terri Henderson as JK-8 secretary, effective December 30th, 2022.
---approved the district's developed special education delivery plan.
---approved letters of intent to bargain with the Shenandoah Education Association and the Shenandoah Support Association Plus on master contracts for next school year.