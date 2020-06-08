(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah school officials are seeking funding to address some needs in its future Career Technical Education programming.
Meeting via ZOOM late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved a resolution to apply for grant money through the Career Academy Initiative Fund. Sarah F. Martin, the high school’s vocational agriculture instructor and mentor teacher, is a member of a committee which formulated the district’s grant application. Martin says the district seeks $350,000 to meet CTE needs identified through surveys.
“We had to take some surveys from our Perkins 5,” said Martin. “So, we’ve surveyed parents, community members, and businesses, and we took that information back. As a CTE core team, we evaluated it, and decided how to apply for this career academy initiative the very best we could.”
Martin says the application identifies specific targets for the grant money.
“Some of the highlights that we’re putting into the budget is to improve technology and equipment in all the CTE areas,” she said, “increase by two staff position, so that we can serve more students and offer programming in those CTE areas.”
And, Martin says the district hopes to expand on current partnerships with other academic institutions—and create new ones, as well.
“We’ve had a longtime partnership with Iowa Western Community College,” she said, “and we have three teachers that teach concurrent classes already with Iowa Western. Then, we also looked into expanding into a potential new partnership with Tarkio Tech college—especially their wind energy technicians that are up and coming in the Midwest, especially in this area.”
Martin says grant money would allow the district to hire an additional vo-ag instructor, and increase a quarter-time business instructor’s position to full time. She says the staffing moves would address programming needs at the middle school level, in particular.
“One of the concerns that was addressed a lot in that community needs survey is scheduling,” said Martin. “Not enough classes’ availability, and that middle school connection is not there.”
Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the district won’t fill the positions until the grant money is made available. Once the grant money runs out, Nelson says the district must decide whether to fund the positions out of other funding sources, or let them go. She says the positions won’t be added until December at the earliest, or next fall—depending on when state officials announce the grant recipients.
In other business, the board…
---approved the contract of Grace Cleaves as assistant volleyball coach, pending coaches certification, and the resignations of Glenn Mason as assistant girls basketball coach and Hannah Blank as elementary associate.
---approved the high school course and coaching handbooks for next school year.
---approved the Power School Access Agreement with the Grant Wood Area Education Agency
---approved the first reading of the 700 and 800 sections of board polices
---accepted the receipt of the district’s audit.
---approved the consent for independent transportation plan for baseball and softball seasons, in accordance with social distancing guidelines associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
---approved three computer education programs: Reflex Math for $5,931, Discovery Education for $5,600, and Into Reading for $14,783.08
---approved the sharing agreement for a school business official with the South Page School District.
---approved a memorandum of understanding with the Fremont-Mills Community School District for health care instructional services and programs.