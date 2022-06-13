(Shenandoah) – Some Hamburg high school students may attend classes in Shenandoah under an agreement approved by the Shenandoah School Board Monday evening.
By unanimous vote, the board approved a tuition agreement with the Hamburg School District. Despite the launch of a charter high school this fall, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the Iowa Code and state education accreditation requirements mandate Hamburg to have a tuition agreement in place with another district for high school students. After becoming a K-8 district following the Farragut School District’s closing in 2015, Hamburg’s high school students were sent to Sidney under a previous tuition agreement. Nelson, however, says that agreement has not been renewed.
“They’re at a point where they’ve not been able to renew their agreement for next school year,” said Nelson. “I can’t speak for all the reasons why – that’s really a discussion between Sidney and Hamburg. However, Hamburg now has a charter school.”
Nelson says most Hamburg 9-12 students not enrolled in the charter school are still expected to attend classes in Sidney under open enrollment.
“Even if all of the students intend to go to Sidney – which we anticipate most of them will,” she said, “they (Hamburg) still have to have an agreement with Sidney or Shenandoah to be fully accredited. Sidney has anticipated that the majority of students will continue to go to Sidney. It makes sense because of the proximity, and the relationship that they have. But, they do have a population of students who have started to express interest in going to Shenandoah.”
Though only three Hamburg students are expected to attend Shenandoah High School at this time, Nelson adds the agreement is “the neighborly thing to do.”
“It makes sense if we want to keep students in southwest Iowa that we work together with all of the schools,” said Nelson, “and that if three students want to come here, that we provide that opportunity.”
One caveat is that Hamburg would transport the students to Shenandoah. While saying she’s not sure of the impact on athletic eligibility, Hamburg students may participate in extracurricular activities under the agreement. In an unrelated note, the board approved an agreement with Tarkio Technical Institute, allowing Shenandoah High School students to receive credit for courses.
In other business Monday, the board…
---approved the contracts of Krystal Adams as middle school volleyball coach, Benjamin Bredberg as evening custodian, Angela Degase and Kate Henderson as K-8 associates, and Darbi Fuhrman and Diana Roberts as half-time basketball cheer sponsors.
---approved the resignation of Candice Gates as K-8 associate, and Adam Wright as middle school baseball and high school assistant boys basketball coach.
---approved the transfer of Maria Blake from instructional coach to instructional coach-4th grade instructor.
---unanimously approved the resignation of Kelsey Potratz as high school lifeskills/health instructor, middle school volleyball coach and K-8 afterschool coordinator because of professional growth and advancement. Board members also opted not to enforce a board policy requiring a payment of up to $1,000 for resigning after originally signing a contract, due to the circumstances surrounding Potratz’s resignation.
---approved the substitute teacher per diem rate of $160.
---approved an annual contribution to building administrator’s and director’s 403b accounts for any unused vacation time, not to exceed 10 days per year.
---approved equalizing administrator and director vacation days at 20 days per year, and not require the use of vacation over the winter break.