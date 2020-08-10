(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah school officials hope visitors to the district’s facilities will wear masks this school year.
But, they won’t be required to do so. After what Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson called “a healthy discussion,” the Shenandoah School Board late Monday afternoon opted not to require face coverings for the public entering buildings. By unanimous vote, the board approved a resolution supporting a Page County Public Health statement recommending that all of the county’s residents wear masks. But, Nelson says board members felt that requiring mask wearing was too strong of a word.
“Everyone on the board is very supportive of using masks,” said Nelson. “They understand why wearing face coverings and masks is essential and helpful, and they understand that it will keep children and community members safe when we do. We do require staff to wear them. We are strongly recommending that our students do, and they will required in some settings. When they can’t socially distance, they will be required to wear masks.”
Nelson, however, says requiring visitors to wear face coverings is a different story.
“You have visitors for different reasons,” she said. “You have visitors who come in for a sale, or to visit with a principal. That’s one set of visitors. Another set of visitors would be at our large events. And, how do you manage the crowd control of a large volleyball tournament, and you have a statement out, it’s a required thing to wear. But, what if people don’t? And, do we truly have the authority to enforce the masks?”
Board member Adam Van Der Vliet motioned to require visitors to wear masks, saying that it’s already mandated for staff members. But, his motion died for lack of a second. Board member Kathy Langley questioned whether requiring the public to wear masks could be enforced. Board member Jeff Hiser says people in today’s society are more likely to reject any mask mandate.
“Once it’s mandated, that just means, ‘I’m going to go against the system,’” said Hiser. “So, you’re going to have more problems. (If it’s) highly recommended, more people are likely to buy into that, than being told I have to do this, because it’s their constitutional right, and I just think it creates more friction, and more problems.”
At least one staff member believes recommending students wear masks doesn’t go far enough. Shenandoah High School Nurse Linda Laughlin read a statement at the beginning of the board meeting calling for a mask requirement for all students.
“In my heart and my head, I want to do everything possible to protect the health of our students, our families, my co-workers, and our communities,” said Laughlin. “Requiring face coverings or a mask is a critical piece of the infection control toolbox, and it’s a piece that we can easily leverage for the health and well-being of all. I can name numerous reasons—and you’ve all heard them, the scientific reasons why. But, ultimately, in my heart and head, I just feel like it’s the right reason that we’ve got to have our kids at school wearing masks, and be consistent about it.”
Face masks may be required for spectators at Shenandoah’s indoor sporting events this fall. Hawkeye 10 Conference officials are considering mandating masks inside gyms for volleyball games.