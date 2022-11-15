(Shenandoah) -- Students in the Shenandoah School District must pay for meals again beginning in the second semester.
By a 3-0 vote late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved a resolution ending the district's participation in the Community Eligibility Provision Program effective in January. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the board voted in July to continue paying for meals under the provision as in previous years, despite the ending of a waiver allowing the USDA to provide school lunches to all students, regardless of their income.
"Doing that, there's a cost to the district," said Nelson. "So, we had made a commitment that we would continue on the free meals this semester--even though we didn't have the state and federal support to do that--through this Community Eligibility Program. So, what we were discussing last (Monday) night is where are we at financially in doing this, and how long we're able to continue to participate."
Nelson says regretfully, the board opted to end free meals for all students in January.
"We feel like we made the right decision to try this program," she said. "We believe that we have, in good faith, tried to support the community and the children who attend our schools. But, the financial impact is great, and if we continue it past January, we'll be putting our food service in a position to where it won't be positive financially."
Nelson says August through October figures showed meal expenses exceeding revenues by $48,000.
"We have a balance that we were working with," said Nelson. "We know what our projections are supposed to be at the end of the school year. We also know that if we are spending $48,000 every couple of months, we are not going to be able to sustain that. So, we have projected that if we continue it, it would reach as high as $250,000 by the end of the year--and that's not a position we're able to put ourselves in."
Prices listed on the district's website show student breakfasts at $2, pre-K-and-elementary lunches at $2.45, high school lunches at $2.85 and middle school lunches at $2.65. Nelson, however, stresses that low income families may still apply for free and reduced lunches under federal guidelines.
In other business, the board....
---approved the contracts of Kailey Cole as K-8 associate, Savannah Melendez as part-time food service worker, Stephen (Cory) Scamman as middle school girls basketball coach, and Grant Staats as high school girls wrestling coach.
---approved the contract of Kerra Ratliff as special education strategist and teacher intern for the 2023-24 school year.
---approved Andrew Christensen as volunteer high school football coach for the 2023-24 school year.
---approved the resignations of Brenda Frank as transportation dispatcher and Joanna Robinson as K-8 associate.
