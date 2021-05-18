(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah School Board has approved a contract extension with Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson.
Meeting in special session Monday night, the board first rescinded an earlier extension and offered a new extension to Nelson. Nelson says the board had previously agreed to an extension with her, however, a procedural error needed to be corrected.
"Last year, the board acted about a month too early on my extension of my contract, which caused it to be a little bit too long," said Nelson. "They needed to make that correction. It was a procedural error, but we felt it was important to clarify and make right. They acted a few weeks early and they had good intent, but we always want to make sure that we are doing things properly and that we're in good faith taking action."
Nelson says the new extension gives her a 2.5% increase and keeps her under contract for three more years.
"Because now it's with in that timeframe that they can, they voted to extend my contract for three years," said Nelson. "So now I'm on contract through '24. They also did my salary increase along with that motion last night as well."
Nelson first came to Shenandoah in 2015 after serving as superintendent in the South Tama School District. In other business, the board approved a 2.5% salary increase for administrators and other non-negotiated support staff. The board also approved a restructuring in the food service department that would create two lead positions.
"We have really expanded our food service efforts over the last 18 months," said Nelson. "COVID shifted a lot of things. We've always had some summer programming, but it's more extensive at this point. We're serving more students because meals are currently free through the new nutrition program at the federal level. We were wanting to add two lead positions. Those will come from existing staff, but we are going to advertise. We're not adding new positions to the department, but we are going to select people within the department to fill those positions."
The board's decisions came following a closed session and an exempt session.