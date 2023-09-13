(Shenandoah) -- Two new/old faces are coming to the Shenandoah School District.
At a short special electronic meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved the contract of Lindsey Roberts as M-A-Y Mentoring Coordinator. A Farragut native, Roberts comes to Shenandoah from South Dakota. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News Roberts brings a passion for mentoring to the table.
"She has a lot of passion and energy about mentoring," said Nelson. "She has been involved in foster care, mentoring programs and some adult education programs as well, and has a lot of belief and passion about working with youth that will help take M-A-Y Mentoring forward in a positive direction."
Roberts succeeds Kim Leininger who served as the program's coordinator since its inception 23 years ago. Leininger, who is now mental health student services coordinator with the Essex and Hamburg School Districts, helped train Roberts the past two weeks. Nelson says Roberts has big shoes to fill in suceeding Leininger.
"That is a tough position to be in as a leader," she said, "where you're following somebody who did a great job, at the same time--which I believe Lindsey is--to learn about the program, learn about what went exceptionally well before, and communicate with that person, and not be threatened by it, but embrace the opportunity to learn from each other. They've taken the chance to work together the last couple of weeks. I'm really pleased that Lindsey will learn from Kim and move forward, as well."
Board members also approved the contract of Brian Manley as the district's new food service director. A longtime Shenandoah resident, Nelson says Manley has extensive management and food service experience.
"Brian is currently employed at Browns," said Nelson, "and has had a barbecue business before, and has worked with Kansas City Steaks. So, he brings a wealth of management experience, but also some experience working directly in food service to the position. He's a loyal Shenandoah person, and will be a great asset to our team."
Manley succeeds Kristin Edwards, who resigned earlier this summer. His wife Robynn is a 2nd grade teacher in the district.