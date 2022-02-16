(Shenandoah) -- You know them by their sound--but Shenandoah High School's Marching Mustangs may sport a different look when strutting their stuff next fall.
Earlier this week, the Shenandoah School Board consented to provide $10,000 for new band uniforms, with the district paying the remaining costs. In return, the Shenandoah School District's Music Boosters will repay the district the difference between funds raised, and what the board has allocated. SHS Instrumental Music Instructor Dale Risher told the board the band is working with Stanbury Uniforms, Incorporated to purchase the uniforms. Risher says fundraising efforts have continued since 2019.
"The boosters have been working hard to raise funds to purchase them," said Risher. "They're currently at 50%--about $17,000-$18,000, somewhere in that range. We're about halfway there. We're kind of hoping for assistance so that we can get those uniforms this coming year, not only for the marching season in September, but also for our trip to Disney, which will happen next March."
Though the band's numbers have ranged between 30-to-40 students over the past few years, Risher says the company recommends purchasing up to 80 uniforms.
"Because we need to have that variation in sizes for the new kids that come in in subsequent years," he said, "we're going to need to fit them into different uniforms."
Risher says the current uniforms were purchased prior to his tenure at the high school in the mid-2000's. Shenandoah Music Booster President Julie Murren says can collections outside Shenandoah's Hy-Vee and Fareway stores are the main fundraising outlet for the uniforms and other music projects. She says 50% of all funds raised from the collections are dedicated to the uniforms--the remaining half goes to other music projects as requested. Murren adds the boosters' income is ongoing.
"Our organization has more than $17,000," said Murren. "If we can to an agreement, knowing that we were responsible to a certain dollar amount, our organization might vote to contribute on top of what is already dedicated to the uniforms. We have more than $17,000, but the $17,000 is what is dedicated to that project, currently."
Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says money from the district's general fund will cover the board's contribution. Board members were unable to approve the funding because it was not listed as an action item on the meeting's agenda. Formal action is expected at the board's next regular meeting.