(Shenandoah) – Despite COVID-19, Shenandoah’s School District is weathering the storm, financially.
That’s according to School Business Official Sherri Ruzek, who outlined the district’s financial report for the end of the 2020 fiscal year at Monday afternoon’s Shenandoah School Board meeting. Among the highlights: the district’s ending balance went from more than $2.7 million on July 1st, 2019 to over $2.8 million on June 30th of this year. Total expenses were more than $12.4 million, with salaries and benefits accounting for 83% of that total. Usually, those two variables account for up to 80% of expenses. While salaries and benefits were up, Ruzek says other expenses were down, mainly because of the COVID-19 shutdown last spring.
“Our expenses were quite a bit less this year,” said Ruzek. “That’s because we didn’t have substitute expenses that whole fourth quarter, and the gasoline expense. Our activities didn’t travel, and our buses weren’t on the road. We didn’t have the maintenance of our vehicles, either.”
Ruzek also noted the district ended fiscal ’20 with around $3.9 million in spending authority. Overall, she says the district is a healthy position, budget-wise.
“I’ve very happy with the position that we’re in,” she said, “considering where we’re at district-wide, with the number of substitutes we have in our building, and just the amount of supplies that we need because of COVID, and the extra help we’ve had to employ with remote learners, the extra custodian, and so on.”
Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson thanked Ruzek for the comprehensive report.
“We worked really hard to build up some reserves,” said Nelson. “It does pay off in times when you have to weather the storm a little bit. At the same time, we want to keep that in balance, and keep that in check, so that we’re serving the students, as well.”
The district’s financial report for fiscal 2020 will be published on the district’s website. In other business Monday night, the board…
--- approved the contract of Patricia Hemker as a substitute bus driver.
--- approved the annual service agreement with Lawn World for irrigation services.
--- approved the renewal of the agreement with Cotton Gallery and Walmart for the high school apparel program.
--- approved mechanical maintenance contracts with Rasmussen Mechanical Services for the K-8 Building totaling $54,836, the High School Building for $6,336 and the School Administration Building for $953.
--- approved the purchase of 20 chairs and tables for Shenandoah High School and the School Administration Building from Kriegler’s for $15,700.