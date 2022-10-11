(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School District closed the 2022 fiscal year in good financial shape.
That's according to School Business Official Bill Barrett, who recapped the fiscal year that ended July 1 at Monday's Shenandoah School Board meeting. Overall, Barrett says the district is financially sound. In terms of the district's general fund, Barrett says revenues increased 11.3%, or more than $1.5 million over the 2021 fiscal year--mostly due to the district's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief or ESSER funding available through federal programs related to COVID-19. However, he notes expenditures increased 13.5%, or more than $1.8 million mainly due to two factors.
"Basically, what we're seeing is the IGNITE program and some pandemic things, which increased educational expenditures," said Barrett.
Barrett says the net affect was a decrease of more than $313,000 in the general fund in comparison with fiscal '21. Shenandoah's district also experienced an increase of more than 36% or approximately $73,000 in revenues, and an increase of more than 25% or approximately $50,000 in expenditures in its activities fund. Meanwhile, revenues decreased about $80,000 and expenditures increased approximately $30,000 in the district's management fund. Barrett attributed the decreased revenues due to lower property tax collections.
"As you remember from the time we did our budgeting forecast," said Barrett, "we have complete control of revenues from the management fund. Basically from FY 2021, the revenue levy was decreased, so the net effect was the decrease in revenues. Our expenditures increased about $30,000, and based on what I see, it's mostly early retirement and an increase in insurance premiums."
Barrett also noted increased revenues of approximately $175,000 in the district's Secure an Advanced Vision for Education or SAVE fund compared with the previous fiscal year, and an increase of more than 12% or about $83,000 in physical plant and equipment levy or PPEL funding. Barrett says PPEL and ESSER dollars will serve as important funding sources for the upcoming JK-8 Building window replacement project.
"We're projecting that to be somewhere around $1.4-$1.5 million," said Barrett. "At the end of September, we had about $938,000 there. We also have about $535,000 of ESSER funding that we have been saving for this project."
Board members set a public hearing for November 1 at 5 p.m. on the window replacement project.