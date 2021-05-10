(Shenandoah) -- COVID-19 didn't stop the Shenandoah School District's high school renovation project last summer.
At its regular meeting late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved the final construction report for both phases of the school's interior revamping. which included not only a new heating and air conditioning system, but new lighting, carpeting and tiling in many parts of the building. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says contractors were able to complete the renovations before the scheduled start of the current school year in late August.
"It's a project that came in--both phase 1 and phase 2 on time, which we were really pleased," said Nelson. "Had it not, we would have had to delay school. And, it wouldn't have been because of COVID, it would have been because we weren't ready. So, I was really pleased we were able to start school on time."
Nelson says the changes have made a difference in the building's atmosphere.
"It's quite appropriate," she said. "I don't think it's overdone by any means, but if definitely accomplishes what we set out to do, which was to renovate, and improve our facility, and make it something that, in 30 years from now, would be standing and still be usable, and still be something that we're quite proud of."
A video with pictures of the high school before and after the project's completion is placed on the front of the district's website. Board members also looked ahead to this summer, and discussed proposed maintenance projects and equipment purchases. Nelson will cover that subject on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning at 7:35 a.m.
In other business, the board...
---approved the contracts of Arryn Gillespie as kindergarten instructor, Grant Staats as head girls cross country coach and Mary Peterson as assistant speech coach.
---approved the resignation of Brent Ehlers as middle school football coach, and Karter Rohrbaugh as middle school/high school social studies instructor, assistant boys basketball coach and middle school football coach.
---approved the transfers of Catherine Reafleng from kindergarten to 2N.D. grade instructor, Lindsey Lundgren from middle school/high school science instructor to half-time high school science and half-time ag instructor, and Sarah F. Martin from ag instructor to half-time ag instructor/half-time multioccupations coordinator, and from mentor teacher to CTE mentor teacher.
---approved several instructors for the district's summer learning program.
---approved the retirement incentive for Elizabeth Max, effective June 30th, 2022.
---approved a budget amendment for the 2021 fiscal year.
---approved by a 4-to-1 vote the non-renewal of Randy Messenger's contract, based on performance. Board member Jeff Hiser cast the lone dissenting vote.
---approved sharing agreements with the South Page School District for a school business official, the Sidney School District for an auto tech teacher, and the Clarinda School District for an ELL instructor.
---approved a memorandum of understanding with the Fremont-Mills School District for health care instructional programs and services.
---approved the purchase of three fiberglass sousaphones for a total of $9,297 for the middle school band.
---approved the purchase of a Bobcat UTV from Vetters Equipment for $16,876.80.
---approved the purchase of a Chariot 2 iVac for $9,560.65.