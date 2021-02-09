(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are looking at expanding the district's remote learning capabilities, while maintaining an in-person learning option at the same time.
Plans for extending the district's on-line learning options were outlined at the Shenandoah School Board's regular monthly meeting late Monday afternoon. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the school district intends to expand its remote services beyond the school year, in order to support families who want to continue along that path.
"We are absolutely committed to having school in session," said Nelson. "We've stayed in session all year, and we're in full compliance with the governor's orders there. But, we do know that we have some families that are opting for remote learning for health reasons, and some for personal reasons. But, we want to be able to support them in that endeavor, and we talked about our intent to apply for on-line school accreditation, and also beef up our current remote learning services using a couple different software. One is called Edgeinuity, and the other is just an expansion of our Google Classroom."
Despite some challenges, Nelson says the district has improved its remote learning services as the academic year has progressed.
"One key for is we do have a remote learning coordinator who helps connect with the families, and connects them with the services in our district," she said. "In order to expand this for next year, though, we will look at adding additional positions, so that our traditional in-classroom instruction can continue, and be stronger, and yet we can expand in other areas."
Nelson says the additional positions includes a second remote learning coordinator for next school year. Currently, the superintendent says about 80 students are still receiving virtual instruction. She says families still want a remote learning option.
"I think this summer when we started talking about how we are possibly going to offer both options," said Nelson, "one of the things we discussed is schools have changed. The pandemic has changed what schools look like. We can either get really good at doing this, or we can give up--and giving up wasn't an option we wanted to pursue."
On a related note, Nelson says the district will maintain its COVID-19 mitigation strategies, including requiring face coverings in each facility. That's despite Governor Reynolds' recent action lifting mask mandates in indoor facilities, as well as lifting restraints on crowd sizes.
"If we would stop using masks in the school setting," she said, "what it would mean is more students and staff would be quarantined, and that's contrary to what we believe is best for student learning and for staff. It's most certainly beneficial for public health reasons. But, anything we can do to continue to provide in-school services, we believe is best. If that means we have to wear masks and continue with some of our mitigation strategies, we believe we'll do that."
You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.