(Shenandoah) -- Efforts are underway to memorize a legendary educator at Shenandoah High School.
Local resident John Greenleaf went before the Shenandoah School Board late Monday afternoon, asking that the high school's band room be named in honor of the late Dr. Robert Creighton, who served as the school's instrumental music director from 1952-to-84, During his tenure, Creighton's Marching Mustangs garnered 33 consecutive number-one ratings in Iowa state competition. Greenleaf bases his request on a Facebook post from Creighton's eldest son Thomas, who recalled his father's legacy in the SHS music department, as well as the more than 1,000 students who participated in the band during his tenure.
"Imagine how many hundreds--even thousands--of SHS young people knew the thrill of being a state champion, representing their high school and city," said Greenleaf, quoting from Thomas' post. "Many have not been champions again, but they were four times in their high school career--an honor that would never been taken away from them."
Greenleaf says Thomas' post indicates the SHS band "never got its due." He also shared his own memories of Creighton, who also served as Shenandoah's mayor for nine years, and as a city councilman for 18 years.
"Now, for those of you who don't know Dr. Creighton," he said, "he was a Marine. He believed in discipline. The young Marching Mustangs who practiced out on the field at 7 o'olock in the morning, if they were a second late, they were never late again. They made sure of it."
Greenleaf claims a question placed on Facebook proposing the "Dr. Creighton band room" garnered 118 thumbs up, and 59 likes.
"I know you guys can't make any decision this evening," said Greenleaf, "but I wish you take what I just read to you to heart to honor Dr. Creighton for what he did for 33 years. He was brought here by the late Dr. L.A. Logan."
No action was taken by the board. Prior to his death in 2007, the city of Shenandoah named a street in Creighton's honor. One note: Shenandoah High School's high school and middle school band both took first place honors in the Hamburg Popcorn Days Parade band competition this past weekend.