(Shenandoah) – It’s a plan Shenandoah school officials hope they don’t have to use—one addressing the uncertainties surrounding the start of next school year.
Plans for a “Return to Learn” plan were discussed at Tuesday afternoon’s electronic Shenandoah School Board meeting. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson and a team of administrators have been working on a state-required plan to start the 2020-21 school year, regardless of whether school buildings are allowed to open under continuing coronavirus-related restrictions
“The vast majority of districts in the state of Iowa went with a voluntary plan,” said Nelson. “What the state has said is that was fine for a period of time. We could do nothing, we could do voluntary and we could do required (learning). But now they’re saying we do need to be prepared for a required continuous learning plan. That can be combination of online or paper-pencil activities. But, the equity supports need to be in place to move forward.”
Nelson says what everyone in the state hopes is that the plan is necessary, and that classes will begin August 26th, with students and staff in place.
“The governor is opening up more of the state,” she said. “But, there is talk of perhaps another wave of COVID coming this fall. We don’t know—the virus is very fluid yet, and it’s difficult to predict what could happen in the months to come.”
In addition to the “Return to Learn” plan, Shenandoah’s athletic officials are also working with the Hawkeye 10 conference representatives to plan for high school baseball/softball competition. Governor Kim Reynolds lifted restrictions on summer sports activities last week, allowing practices to begin June 1st and games, June 15th. However, Shenandoah High Activities Director Aaron Burdorf says questions remain on issues such as complying with social distancing standards in transportation.
“I can tell you that our schedule has us going to both Denison and to Kuemper (Catholic),” said Burdorf, “and that scares me for two-plus hours on the bus. Do we wear masks? How many kids can fit on the bus? An 88-passenger bus right now—if we do the guidelines that were put in place by the CDC or whoever—those buses could hold, like, 13 kids.”
School officials are also hoping to offer summer educational programming to students. Shenandoah’s district hopes to launch a Summer Learning Program June 15th. Tiffany Spiegel is the district’s director of early childhood and special programs. Spiegel says one group targeted for summer program involves high school students in need for “credit recovery” because of the coronavirus-related shutdown.
“Students that have not completed coursework, that could possibly have credit issues with graduating on time in the years to come,” said Spiegel. “So, we’re taking those incompletes, and how do we help students starting June 15th get credit recovery.”
School officials will also consider programming for a possible August term prior to the beginning of the regular school year.
In other business Tuesday afternoon, the board…
---approved the contracts of Amy Culbertson as junior kindergarten instructor, Andy Campbell, Logan Roberts and William Flowers as assistant track coaches, Emma Martin as football cheer sponsor, Grace Cleaves as kindergarten instructor, Karter Rohrbaugh as assistant boys basketball coach, and Raymond Moreland as transportation dispatcher.
---approved the contract modifications of Jay Soderberg from assistant to head boys basketball coach, Liz Skillern as assistant boys track coach to assistant track coach, and Ty Ratliff from head boys track coach to head track coach.
---approved the resignations of Angel Dawson as wrestling cheer coach, Jacqueline Adcock as bus driver, and Jean Debban as assistant high school speech coach.