(Shenandoah) – Representatives of the Shenandoah School District’s teachers and support staff have made their initial bargaining proposals.
Meeting in regular session late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board formally acknowledged the receipt of opening proposals from the Shenandoah Education Association and Shenandoah Support Staff Association Plus. Representing the district’s certified staff, the SSA proposes a base salary increase from $37,640 to $41,200, or $7.95%, for a dollar amount increase totaling more than $554,000. The SSA also proposes a career increment increase from 10-to-14% in the base wage, and adding $30 to each horizontal and vertical step, as well as an extension of the current contract from June 30th, 2025 to June 30th, 2026. In making the initial proposal, Elementary Instructor and SSA member Amy Bopp cited the increase stressed inflicted on teachers by COVID-19 as one of the reasons for the proposed base wage hike.
“Our staff has worked with more stress and sickness than ever before,” said Bopp. “Due to the shortage of substitute teachers and an increase in staff taking sick leave for themselves or emergency leave to care for family members that are ill, more staff are covering for other classrooms, or taking on additional workloads. This impacts the time for instruction with our students, and the hours provided to plan and prepare for this work. The work is more intense, and the time for instructional planning has been encroached upon by the increase of responsibilities that arise on a daily basis.”
Like other districts, High School Social Studies Instructor Brian Daoust says the increased stress is impacting teacher retention.
“The compounded stress of multiple years has hastened the departure of educational professionals in our district,” said Daoust. “Many of our educators are considering leaving our district or the profession entirely, taking with them their content expertise and the systematic knowledge that provides the district with the continuity in reaching its academic goals for our students.”
Saying Shenandoah is not the only district experiencing these challenges, Daoust says it must compete with neighboring districts for more qualified and talented applicants to fill open positions.
“There’s a shortage of applicants, as well as a decrease in the number of college students that are graduating with a teaching degree. We want to recruit and retain the best professionals in education and build our community assets,” he said.
Daoust added that while inflation has risen 7% in the past year, the district’s base average has only increased close to 1.2% per year over the decade. SSA + officials, meanwhile, called for a base salary increase of $1.40 per hour for non-certified staff, amounting to an increase of more than 7.96%, or a total of $160,100. It’s part of a proposed three-year agreement, running from July 1st, 2022 to June 30th, 2025.
In other business, the board approved the contract of Andrew Christensen as Shenandoah High School’s new principal, with a salary of $112,000. Christensen succeeds Gayle Allensworth, who steps down at the end of the current school year.
Also Monday, the board…
---approved the salary increase of Food Service Director Kristin Edwards to $57,500 for fiscal year 2022-23 due to the expansion of job duties.
---approved the reassignment of Lisa Holmes to board secretary/business office operations specialist for the 2022-23 fiscal year due to the restructuring of the district’s business office.
---approved the addition of a Health Occupations Student Association to the extra duty assignments, with a base salary of $753.
---approved the contracts of Anita Baker as district registrar, Addyson Flammang as 3rd grade instructor, Mariah Munsinger as assistant volleyball coach and Lydia Schmoker as 5th grade instructor.
---approved the resignations of Madison Beeck as 3rd grade instructor and assistant girls basketball coach, Whisper Ford as custodian, Wendy Fry as high school science instructor, Mary Peterson as 10th grade sponsor , Kiley Ryan as wrestling cheer coach, and Sara Wilcox as elementary associate.