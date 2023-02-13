(Shenandoah) -- Negotiations are underway on the Shenandoah School District's teacher and support staff contracts.
At its regular meeting late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board acknowledged the opening proposal from the Shenandoah Education Association, representing the district's instructors. SEA spokesperson Amy Bopp says the organization's initial proposal entails a base pay increase from $39,325 to $43,000.
"Our total proposed percent increase is 8.1%, which includes aging the schedule," said Bopp, "and the total dollar amount increase is about $527,000."
The three-year contract would run from July 1st of this year to June 30th, 2026. However, base wages would be open to negotiations again for the 2024-25 master contract. In return, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the district proposes a base pay increase of $40,000. That represents a 2.59% increase, or more than $174,000.
"The thing to be mindful of at this point that we're looking at the ability to respond to the needs of our teaching staff, our support staff, all of our staff that's included," said Nelson, "and also acknowledge that inflation is high -- we recognize that. And, we know that there's a teacher shortage. This does exceed over 50% of the new authority that we oversee as a district."
Board members also acknowledged the Shenandoah Support Staff Association Plus' initial proposal. SSA+ members seek a base salary increase of $1.80 per hour for all support staff employees, which entails a 9.84% increase, or a total of more than $215,000 for the same three-year period.
"We aim to retain and attract support staff," said Sara Dressel of the Iowa State Education Association, representing the SSA+. "We wish to collaborate with the school district on ways to explore possibilities of funding for certification, or training that the different departments might need."
In response, the district proposes a 50-cent hourly increase for all support staff members, and a $4 increase in route pay for bus drivers. This amounts to a 3.49%, or more than $74,000.
In other business, the board...
---approved John Connell and Ryan O'Rourke as volunteer varsity football coaches, and Levi Heinold as volunteer high school wrestling coach.
---approved the resignation of Haley Anderson as assistant girls basketball coach and Carleen Perry as middle school arts instructor, mentor teacher, middle school student council adviser and middle school yearbook adviser effective at the end of the school year.
---by a 4-to-1 vote, approved the roof replacement bid of $12,946.14 and framing bid of $7,750 from Integrity Roof for the high school's student housing project. Board member Clint Wooten cast the lone dissenting vote.
---approved the purchase of a Chevy Suburban from Doug Meyer Chevrolet for $62,125.
---approved the purchase of a projector for the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium.
---approved the purchase of stage lighting from Heartland Scenic Studio for $24,615.
---by a 4-to-1 vote, approved the contract for high school's trip to Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City for 2024. Board member Jeff Hiser cast the lone dissenting vote.